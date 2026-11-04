‘Stripped, burnt alive, then forgotten’: 1984 victims recount horror at BJP conclave, challenge Rahul Gandhi to debate

Women were stripped naked and gang-raped through the night. A paralysed retired Army captain, who had fought four wars, was burnt alive in his own home. An 11-year-old girl was hidden under a cot with her four sisters, who later washed utensils for Rs 20 a house to raise them. Four decades on, the victims say, justice has still not been done.

These were among the wrenching accounts that survivors of the 1984 anti-Sikh massacre narrated at the second session of BJP’s ‘Zakhm 84’ conclave, titled “The Sikh Massacre: When and How”. Saying justice remains undone despite their decades-long struggle, they also challenged Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to an open debate on the role of his family, his party and Congress governments in the carnage.

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Describing the killings as a well-planned conspiracy, the victims said the Congress had neither apologised nor made any effort to heal their wounds. Justice, they said, would never have been delivered had the party remained in power.

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Bhagi Kaur spoke of the atrocities on women. She also said a butcher, Kishori Lal, had killed seven Sikhs with a meat-cleaver-like weapon, and alleged that the Sheila Dikshit-led Congress government tried to get his death sentence commuted to life imprisonment.

Satpal Kaur, who was 11 at the time, said neighbours saved her and her four sisters by hiding them under a cot. The girls were later lodged in Nari Niketan, from where HS Phoolka traced them and, through legal proceedings, secured their custody for their maternal grandfather. She said she received neither a job nor a pension.

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Another survivor recounted the killing of retired Captain Ghuman Singh Chahal. Though paralysed, he was allegedly burnt alive, and his son’s academic degrees were destroyed in the fire.

Nirpreet Kaur, then 16 and living in Delhi’s Power Colony, said Balwan Khokhar visited their home on October 31 offering her brother a driver’s job, which she alleged was a ploy to count the family members. That night, two policemen assured them of protection. The next day, a mob allegedly involving Balwan Khokhar and Krishna Khokhar surrounded the house and was allegedly incited to kill her nine-year-old brother, who was called a “snake’s offspring”. Her father tried to shield the children as the family withstood the attack for nearly four hours.

Their truck was set ablaze. The police, she alleged, pressured the family into a compromise, after which the house was attacked again. She accused Sajjan Kumar of standing before a police jeep and instigating the mob. Several lives, she said, were saved with the help of Air Force Wing Commander NS Pannu.

She was later arrested under TADA and lodged in jails, including Tihar, and her husband was allegedly killed in a fake encounter. Despite Nanavati Commission and the reopening of her father’s case, her fight for justice dragged on for years.

Jagsher Singh, who was 18 and witnessed the violence in Palam, said Pandit Ram Avtar sheltered him. He too alleged that Sajjan Kumar incited the mob, credited the Sikh Regiment and Air Force with rescuing people, and recounted the hardships of the CBI probe and of deposing in court.

Moderating the session, BJP national spokesperson RP Singh noted that Rahul Gandhi had recently been issuing debate challenges. He challenged Gandhi to debate the 1984 massacre with BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad, HS Phoolka and Nirpreet Kaur.

Survivors Satpal Kaur, Darshan Kaur, Sonia Kaur and others also attended the session.