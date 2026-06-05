Stubble burning breaches border outposts, reduces BSF infra to ash in Ferozepur

The Mamdot police booked two farmers on the basis of a complaint lodged by BSF sleuths of the 155th Battalion after a farm fire allegedly damaged their border outpost (BOP) along the zero line in Ferozepur district on Friday.

Advertisement

According to the information, the accused farmers, Manjeet Singh and Major Singh, allegedly set their fields in Chakk Bhangewalanin Mamdot block on fire to burn stubble. However, the fire caused damaged to the BOP along the Indo-Pakistan border, raising security concerns. The incident took place near Gatti Hayat BOP, where around 40 metres of OFC cable, power cables, PTZ camera power supply cables and protective fencing installed in the riverine area was reportedly destroyed.

Advertisement

ASI Darshan Singh said that a case had been registered on the basis of a written complaint submitted by BSF Inspector Ajay Kumar. Acting on the complaint, the Mamdot police registered a case against Manjit Singh and Major Singh under Sections 223 and 324 (4) of the BNS.

Advertisement

On May 31, the police had booked farmer Balwant Singh, a resident of Ghulam Hussainwala village, following a complaint lodged by officials of the Mining and Water Resources Department. As per the complaint, a fire set by the accused damaged nearly 450 plastic pipes and other material stored at the Hussainiwala workshop on May 30. A case was subsequently registered by the Sadar police.

Similarly, on May 24, BSF officials posted at Dona Tellu Mal BOP had filed a complaint at the Mamdot police station regarding a fire severely damaging nearly 400 metres of communication cable connected to the border outpost. Following the complaint, the Mamdot police had registered an FIR against Baljeet Singh, a resident of Nihala Kilcha village, and Lovejeet Singh and Sandeep Singh, both residents of Bhamba Hazi village.

Advertisement

In another major incident reported from village Nava Bareke last month, flames from a field fire spread to nearby temporary dwellings, reducing more than half a dozen huts to ashes. Although no loss of life was reported, the incident highlighted the dangers posed by the continued practice of stubble burning which is going on unabated notwithstanding stringent measures by the district administration.