Stubble-burning cases down 30% this year in Punjab: Chief Secretary

Chandigarh, November 11

Punjab government’s measures and initiatives to curb stubble-burning have paid off as the number of cases reported this year are down 30 per cent as compared to last year.

In a meeting with senior officials of various departments and Deputy Commissioners, Chief Secretary Vijay Kumar Janjua asked them to encourage and motivate farmers to not burn stubble. He also asked the DCs to honour those farmers who had played a part in curbing the menace.

According to the DCs, every fire incident shown by the satellite system is not correct. They cited small fire incidents after straw baling being reported as proper cases by the system as the reason for the incorrect information.

During the meeting, Januja issued directions to the Agriculture Department to ensure that the money for subsidised machinery is credited directly to the accounts of beneficiaries by November 30.

He also ordered the officials of the department to compile data about the types of machines required at the block level for stubble management.

Regarding the suggestions given by the DCs that large horsepower tractors are required to run the straw harvesting machines, on which the banks do not give loans, the Chief Secretary asked the department concerned to tie-up with the banks to get the loans sanctioned.

Januja said action should be taken against the firms which did not repair the damaged machinery of the farmers during stubble handling. Guidelines were also issued to the DCs to take immediate steps to handle the straw collected for use in brick kilns. The use of straw in the brick kilns will start from May 1, 2023.

Smoke without fire?

