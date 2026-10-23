Stubble burning cases drop as Ferozepur boosts management

The district administration has reported a sharp decline in stubble-burning incidents this year by linking paddy straw collection with pellet plants, brick kilns and other industrial users while encouraging farmers to diversify crops. So far, 23 cases have been reported, compared with over 50 during the corresponding period last year and 110 in 2024.

Deputy Commissioner Deepshikha Sharma said the district’s ex-situ stubble management plan for 2026 aims to cover 5.07 lakh metric tonnes (MT) of straw across 84,000 hectares, against 2.70 lakh MT over 42,000 hectares in 2025. The planned quantity has increased by nearly 88 per cent. Against estimated seasonal straw generation of 11 lakh MT, baler-based management had covered 22,320 hectares by last week.

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The district’s Crop Residue Management machinery inventory has expanded to 136 balers, including 41 added this season, and 107 straw rakes, with 29 newly procured. The equipment facilitates collection, baling, transportation and storage, helping farmers prepare fields without burning residue.

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Sharma said pellet and biomass units were providing industrial outlets for collected straw, which is converted into fuel for industrial boilers and brick kilns. The district has 63 operational brick kilns and 20 biomass-fuel purchase orders. SAEL industry has also reported managing three lakh MT of straw.

Alongside residue management, the administration is promoting crop diversification through the Agriculture and Horticulture Departments. Farmer producer organisations are being connected with exporters to strengthen chilli cultivation through market-oriented production, seed planning, field guidance and organised dispatch.

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Training at the Chilli Development Centre in Malwal is supporting farmers. Chilli cultivation has expanded from 2,747 hectares in 2024 to around 4,000 hectares, with a target of 5,000 hectares next season. Farmers exported 80 MT of green chilli to Dubai last season, and exports of around 200 MT are projected for the next cycle.

ADC (D) Krishan Pal Rajpoot said senior officials were conducting field inspections to prevent stubble burning. Nine cases were reported on Wednesday, while 23 incidents have been recorded this month. Ten FIRs have been registered, with further action following physical verification. The administration is also imposing financial penalties and recording red entries in the revenue records of farmers found responsible.