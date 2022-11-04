Stubble-burning: Commission for Air Quality Management seeks implementation of action plan in 10 districts of Punjab

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, November 4

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on Friday advised Deputy Commissioners of 10 districts—Amritsar, Barnala, Bhatinda, Firozpur, Jalandhar, Kapurthala, Ludhiana, Sangrur, Tarn Taran and Patiala where more than 1,000 fire counts were reported—to pay special attention and focus on the implementation of the action plan.

“The primary focus of the review meeting was to assess the on-ground implementation of directions and reiterate the need for immediate intensification of actions to put a halt to the sudden spike in stubble-burning cases seen in the last few days in Punjab,” officials said, following a meeting with the Chief Secretary and Deputy Commissioners of 22 districts of Punjab except Pathankot which reported no farm fire incident.

“The Chief Secretary and deputy commissioners were reminded of their earlier commitments of drastically bringing the farm fire counts in 2022 as compared to last year.

“They assured that they will put their best foot forward to substantially bring down the rising farm fire incidents in Punjab and that a decline in stubble-burning incidents is expected to be seen in the coming days,” the statement added.