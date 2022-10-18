Stubble burning in Punjab down this year, claims Minister Kuldeep Dhaliwal

ANI

Chandigarh, October 18

Punjab Rural Development Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal today said that the number of stubble burning incidents in Punjab has decreased since the previous year.

Dhaliwal said, “The effect of appeal made by Punjab government is evident as by this time in 2020 there were 5,562 stubble burning incidents, in 2021, 2,389 incidents and in 2022, up till date there have been only 1,447 stubble burning incidents, which is very low in comparison.” He also stated, “We will give more facilities to the farmers in the coming year so that these incidents will decrease eventually.”

Talking about the accident allegedly caused by the smoke rising from stubble burning, he said, “The death of 2 people in Shahkot of Jalandhar yesterday is a very sad incident and we would like to appeal to the farmers to lessen the burning of stubble and the government is bringing new policies to deal with it,” Dhaliwal said.

He also reacted to Arvind Kejriwal’s comparison of Manish Sisodia to Bhagat Singh and the NIA raids in Punjab. Dhaliwal said, “He meant that Sisodia is the one who is working on Bhagat Singh’s principles and is following the path of Bhagat Singh, other opposition parties keep making absurd statements.”

The Punjab minister reacted on the ongoing raids of the NIA and said, “We are already very serious about law and order and are working to eliminate the gangsters. If any agency of the Centre is willing to work on the issue, we'll cooperate and will provide all possible help.”

