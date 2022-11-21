Stubble-burning incidents rise to 49K in Punjab

Tribune News Service

Patiala, November 20

With paddy stubble-burning still continuing in the state, the number of the total farm fire incidents has now reached 49,283. As many as 368 more cases were reported on Sunday. The incidents recorded on November 20 in 2021 was 283.

Experts say the total count will remain under 55,000 this season. The total area impacted by stubble-burning this season will only be known once the farm fires end around November 30.

As compared to the 75,986 cases reported in 2020 from September 15 to November 20, in 2021 during the same period Punjab witnessed 70,711 cases. “In comparison, we have done well this year as 49,283 cases this season show that there is an improvement. Hopefully, this menace will end in another couple for years,” said a senior official.

According to data, the state recorded 71,304 farm fires in 2021, 76,590 in 2020, 55,210 in 2019 and 50,590 in 2018 with many districts, including Sangrur, Ferozepur, Mansa, Bathinda and Amritsar, witnessing a large number of stubble-burning incidents. Every season, over 15 million tonnes of paddy straw is burnt in open fields ahead of winter sowing.

Paddy was cultivated on 31.13 lakh hectares in 2022 in the state, resulting in the generation of about 19.76 million tonnes of paddy straw. Despite being asked by the state government not to burn crop residue, farmers continue to get rid of paddy stubble by setting it on fire.