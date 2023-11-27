Stubble fires below 100 for second straight day

Tribune News Service

Patiala, November 26

For the second day on the trot, the farm fire count remained under 100 with only 63 cases reported on Sunday. However, the actual figures could be higher, given the cloud cover in most parts of the state since Saturday night.

As many as 63 farm fire cases were reported from across the state on Saturday. Fazilka logged the highest 40 active fire events, 16 were reported in Muktsar and two in Kapurthala.

Bathinda, Ferozepur, Ludhiana, Moga and Patiala reported one case each. The number of districts where fire events were reported have reduced to eight.

It was on October 22 that the state had witnessed 30 fire events.

During its peak on November 5, 3,230 farm fire events were reported across the state. Only 37 cases were reported on Saturday.