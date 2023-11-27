Stubble fires below 100 for second straight day

Patiala, November 26
For the second day on the trot, the farm fire count remained under 100 with only 63 cases reported on Sunday. However, the actual figures could be higher, given the cloud cover in most parts of the state since Saturday night.
As many as 63 farm fire cases were reported from across the state on Saturday. Fazilka logged the highest 40 active fire events, 16 were reported in Muktsar and two in Kapurthala.
Bathinda, Ferozepur, Ludhiana, Moga and Patiala reported one case each. The number of districts where fire events were reported have reduced to eight.
It was on October 22 that the state had witnessed 30 fire events.
During its peak on November 5, 3,230 farm fire events were reported across the state. Only 37 cases were reported on Saturday.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: Vertical boring begins, rescue shaft reaches 20 metres on first day
As the drilling progresses, 700-mm wide pipes are being inse...
Israeli PM Netanyahu enters Gaza Strip, vows to continue the fight ‘until the end’
‘We have three goals in this war: eliminate Hamas, return al...
Step up surveillance: Centre to states amid rise in respiratory illness among Chinese kids
Union Health Secretary writes to states and UTs; advises to ...
China says surge in respiratory illnesses is caused by flu and other known pathogens
Country’s health ministry calls on local authorities to open...
SKM's 3-day protest: Farmers gather near Mohali-Chandigarh border to take part in stir
Punjab and Chandigarh Police beef up security near Mohali-Ch...