Stubble-laden trailers pose fire risk

Muktsar, October 21
Tractor-trailers overloaded with paddy stubble have become a cause for concern for the Fire Department. In the past week, five fire incidents have been reported in Muktsar district.
Darshan Singh, Sub-Fire Officer, Muktsar, said, “The first incident due to purported overloaded tractor-trailer was reported at Marh Mallu village on October 17. Thereafter, a similar incident took place at Doda village on October 19 and another at Charewan village on October 20. Luckily, our teams reached on time and saved tractors. The overloaded trailers touched the electricity wires.”
Gursharan Singh, Fire Officer, Malout, said, “An overloaded tractor-trailer caught fire at Kakhanwali village a few days ago. Locals managed to douse the flames timely. A similar incident was reported at Kakhanwali village yesterday. Our team managed to save the tractor.”
The fire officers said the administration should keep tabs on overloaded tractor-trailers, which catch fire easily. “This festive season we are fully equipped to tackle any untoward incident. Residents should do their bit,” they said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Hate speech shocking, take suo motu action, Supreme Court tells three states
Asks Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand to promptly register ...
Bilkis Bano gang rape case: Supreme Court to hear fresh plea challenging remission to 11
Bano was 5-month pregnant when she was gang-raped and seven ...
50% marks in Punjabi eligibility test made mandatory to secure govt job in Punjab
Amendments to check illegal mining & cut down financial burd...
Himachal Votes 2022: Key issue, Kejriwal's party hopes to make inroads into state via OPS
Around 1.5 lakh HP employees are under NPS