Stubble-laden trailers pose fire risk

Tribune News Service

Muktsar, October 21

Tractor-trailers overloaded with paddy stubble have become a cause for concern for the Fire Department. In the past week, five fire incidents have been reported in Muktsar district.

Darshan Singh, Sub-Fire Officer, Muktsar, said, “The first incident due to purported overloaded tractor-trailer was reported at Marh Mallu village on October 17. Thereafter, a similar incident took place at Doda village on October 19 and another at Charewan village on October 20. Luckily, our teams reached on time and saved tractors. The overloaded trailers touched the electricity wires.”

Gursharan Singh, Fire Officer, Malout, said, “An overloaded tractor-trailer caught fire at Kakhanwali village a few days ago. Locals managed to douse the flames timely. A similar incident was reported at Kakhanwali village yesterday. Our team managed to save the tractor.”

The fire officers said the administration should keep tabs on overloaded tractor-trailers, which catch fire easily. “This festive season we are fully equipped to tackle any untoward incident. Residents should do their bit,” they said.

#farm fires #Muktsar #Pollution #stubble burning