Student and driver killed as school bus collides with truck in Punjab’s Tarn Taran

Our Correspondent

Gurbax Puri

Tarn Taran, December 3

A school student and the driver of the school bus died as the bus collided with a truck here on Saturday.

The accident took place on the Tarn Taran-Sri Goindwal Sahib road near Shekhchak village.

The school bus of Mai Bhago International School, Usman, was carrying students to school when due to dense fog it collided head on with a speeding truck.

A large numbers of locals rushed to the spot and started rescue operation.

A police team led by SI Iqbal Singh from Goindwal Sahib police station reached the spot.

The injured were admitted to different hospitals.