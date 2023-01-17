Student dies in Oz car crash

Melbourne, January 16

A 21-year-old student, who had moved to Australia eight months ago from Ferozepur, died on the spot after his car collided with a truck in Canberra, a media report said. Kunal Chopra was returning from work when his Hyundai Getz collided head-on with a concrete pumping truck on William Hovell Drive last week, SBS Punjabi, a multicultural and multilingual broadcaster in Australia, reported.

Ambulance Service paramedics declared Chopra dead on the spot. — IANS