Students at Patiala’s Punjabi University protest after girl student’s mysterious death

Tribune News Service

Ravneet Singh

Patiala, September 14

Punjabi University students started a protest here on Thursday after a girl student died on Wednesday night after being taken to her house in Bathinda district on Wednesday night.

The students levelled allegations against a professor of the Punjabi department and started a protest outside the office of Vice Chancellor Professor Arvind.

Jashandeep Kaur, a first-year student of the five-year integrated course in Punjabi, was a resident of Chauke village in Bathinda.

Her brother Jagseer Singh said she was ill. “She was accorded leave for only a few days. We had brought her home from the campus on Wednesday and gave her medication at the village. She died at night. She used to remain tense.”

He alleged, “The professor in question was rude and did not grant her leave.”

Students on the campus, meanwhile, started a protest and alleged that she was scolded by the professor.

Raman, a student of a diploma course, said the students had started a protest outside the VC’s office. “We want the university to take action against the professor,” he said.

Director Public Relations Daljit Ami said the university was holding a meeting in this regard.

Professor Surjit, in-charge of the five-year integrated course in languages, said the allegations were baseless. He said, “She was suffering from an asthmatic disease. Her parents had withdrawn her admission two years ago due to the ailment. She was repeatedly allowed leave for her treatment upon my consent.”

Vice Chancellor Professor Arvind said, “The student was ill. She was suffering from a chronic disease and was undergoing treatment. Her parents had taken her home. She was administered first aid at the campus health centre. They took her home at 10.30am on Wednesday.”

Asked about the students’ allegations, the VC said, “We have not found anything of the sort. Her case history includes a chronic ailment.”

#Punjabi University Patiala