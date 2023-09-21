Students awaiting visa an anxious lot

Tribune News Service

Avneet Kaur

Jalandhar, September 20

In the wake of escalating tension between India and Canada, anxiety looms over the fate of students awaiting visa approvals for the upcoming January intake.

There won’t be any impact Students are anxious about the possible visa rejections. We believe that this may not impact study visa programme as Canada is relying on immigration to address its economic gaps. Sunil, Immigration Agent

Both nations have issued advisories, cautioning their citizens against travel, instilling a sense of panic among parents whose children currently hold study visas in Canada and those with pending visa applications.

Sunil, an immigration agent dealing in study visas for Canada, here said parents and students were worried about their plans to move to Canada.

He emphasised, “Parents are visiting our office to enquire if it will affect their plans. Students are also anxious about the possible visa rejections. However, we believe that this may not impact study visa programme as Canada is relying on immigration to address its economic gaps caused by an aging population.” Jatin, another immigration agent, said amid the ongoing tensions, students feared facing consequences.

He said, “We must await and see how both countries handle this precarious situation.”

Manmeet Kaur, a Jalandhar student who applied for an accounting programme at Humber College, Toronto, said, “Although my agent assures me that this issue won’t affect study visas, I am worried about its repercussions for those moving to or residing in Canada.”

Ramanveer, another student applying for the January intake, said, “We are monitoring the updates and speaking with friends and relatives in Canada. According to them, everything is normal and they believe there will be no impact on study visas or permanent residency.”

