Sangrur: Students to rate food quality

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 3

Following a large number of students falling ill due to food in meritorious school at Sangrur, the Education Department has started conducting survey of food in all the similar schools.

As per the feedback form circulated among students regarding quality of food, the students have been asked to answer the questions like do they get morning tea and biscuits on time everyday and they have been asked to rate the quality of morning tea and biscuits at scale from one to five. Similarly, the students have been asked if they get their breakfast, lunch and dinner on time everyday as per menu and in required quantity and they have been also asked to rate quality of all the meals.

#Sangrur