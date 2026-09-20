Subhanpur SHO injured in attack by men creating ruckus at bus stand; 2 arrested

Subhanpur SHO Amandeep Singh Nahar was seriously injured when a group of men whom he had tried to dissuade from creating a ruckus at a bus stand near his police chowki attacked him. The SHO received six to seven stitches on his head, police said.

The Kapurthala police have arrested two of the miscreants who allegedly attacked the SHO. A massive manhunt is underway to nab the remaining accused.

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The arrested duo has been identified as Karandeep Singh, a resident of Dadwindi village in Sultanpur Lodhi, and Arya, a resident of Khassan village in Bholath.

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The accused were booked under Section 109 and other relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at the Subhanpur police station.

The SHO, who has since recovered, rejoined duty after undergoing treatment for a few days.

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What happened

The SHO spotted a group of men drinking and creating a ruckus at a bus stand opposite the Subhanpur police station on September 13. The men had placed bottles and other items on top of a vehicle and were allegedly creating a disturbance at the bus stop, where passengers board and alight from buses.

Police said that when the Subhanpur SHO approached the men and asked them not to create a ruckus at the public place, they attacked him. One of the men allegedly hit him on the head with a kara (a Sikh ceremonial iron bangle).

Kapurthala SSP Gaurav Toora said, “Seven to eight men sitting at the adda attacked the SHO when he tried to dissuade them from creating a ruckus at the spot. The men were in an inebriated state, and the possible use of narcotics cannot be ruled out. Two of the accused have been arrested, and a search is on for the rest.”

In a similar incident in Jalandhar last night, a man driving an SUV (Scorpio) allegedly attempted to open fire at police personnel during a routine naka check under the Jandiala police post. The accused allegedly tried to fire at the police post in-charge before being overpowered by police personnel.