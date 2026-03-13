DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM T20 World Cup Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Punjab / Submission of digital life certificate mandatory for pensioners by March 31

Submission of digital life certificate mandatory for pensioners by March 31

Pensioners can submit digital life certificate by visiting the nearest treasury office, branch of the concerned bank or service centre

article_Author
Gaurav Kanthwal
Tribune News Service
Mohali, Updated At : 06:37 PM Mar 13, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
iStock
Advertisement

The Punjab Government has implemented the process of submitting digital life certificates for the convenience and transparency of retired pensioners.

Advertisement

District Treasury Officer Renuka Katyal said that some pensioners are still submitting manual certificates in banks, whereas now it is mandatory for pensioners to submit life certificates digitally.

Advertisement

She said that pensioners can submit their digital life certificate by visiting the nearest treasury office, branch of the concerned bank or service centre. Apart from this, through the face authentication facility, pensioners can also submit their digital life certificate from home through their mobile phones.

Advertisement

The District Treasury Officer said that all pensioners should ensure that their life certificates are submitted before March 31, 2026.

She added that this process has been made mandatory so that the payment of pension continues smoothly and the pensioners do not have to face any kind of inconvenience. It was also informed that if any pensioner faces any kind of problem in submitting the digital life certificate, then they can also contact the Punjab government's helpline 1076.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts