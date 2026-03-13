Submission of digital life certificate mandatory for pensioners by March 31

The Punjab Government has implemented the process of submitting digital life certificates for the convenience and transparency of retired pensioners.

Advertisement

District Treasury Officer Renuka Katyal said that some pensioners are still submitting manual certificates in banks, whereas now it is mandatory for pensioners to submit life certificates digitally.

Advertisement

She said that pensioners can submit their digital life certificate by visiting the nearest treasury office, branch of the concerned bank or service centre. Apart from this, through the face authentication facility, pensioners can also submit their digital life certificate from home through their mobile phones.

Advertisement

The District Treasury Officer said that all pensioners should ensure that their life certificates are submitted before March 31, 2026.

She added that this process has been made mandatory so that the payment of pension continues smoothly and the pensioners do not have to face any kind of inconvenience. It was also informed that if any pensioner faces any kind of problem in submitting the digital life certificate, then they can also contact the Punjab government's helpline 1076.