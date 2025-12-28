DT
PT
Home / Punjab / Submit affidavit on action taken against overloaded vehicles: HC to Chief Secy

Submit affidavit on action taken against overloaded vehicles: HC to Chief Secy

article_Author
Ramkrishan Upadhyay
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 08:40 AM Dec 28, 2025 IST
The Punjab and Haryana High Court has directed the Chief Secretary of Punjab to file an affidavit within a period of two weeks regarding compliance of the directions passed by the Division Bench on November 30, 2011, for taking action againts overloaded vehicles.

The high court has issued the direction in a contempt petition filed by a resident of Ropar, Rajinder Singh, through Advocate Jaswinder Singh Grewal.

The petitioner told that the directions passed by the high court had not been implemented in the state. He said one could see overloaded trucks all over Punjab, especially in Ropar district.

He said in the order dated November 30, 2011, the high court directed respondent states of Punjab and Haryana and the Union Territory of Chandigarh to issue suitable instructions to all transport authorities and enforcement officers/agencies to start challaning not only the overloaded vehicles but also all such vehicles which have stuffed the material in a perforated manner on all sides of the vehicles beyond their permissible length and width, thereby blocking/covering the road and obstructing vision of other vehicles.

The court directed that the needful shall be done within four months from the date of receipt of a copy of this order. The court issued the direction on a petition filed by a father, who lost his son in a road accident on March 12, 2010, while coming back from Patiala. The accident is stated to have taken place due to rash driving of a truck, which was overloaded with paddy husk.

The father said the truck was being plied without complying with the provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988. Even the co-passenger, who was injured, later succumbed to the injuries at the Rajindra Hospital, Patiala.

After hearing of the arguments on the contempt petition, Justice Vikram Aggarwal said the petitioner alleged wilful disobedience of the aforesaid directions.

