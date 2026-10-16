Submit reports on Jhota, Gulzar Singh, Bikramjit Singh cases: MHA to Punjab Chief Secretary

Noting that recent drug-related deaths and killings in Punjab have ramifications for law and order in the state, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) today wrote to the Punjab Chief Secretary demanding detailed reports in three major cases.

MHA’s letters concern the killing of Parvinder Singh Jhota of Mansa, Bikramjit Singh of Gurdaspur and Gulzar Singh.

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“I am directed to refer to reports concerning the suicide of Gulzar Singh (father of a substance-dependent youth) on 08.09.2026. As per reports, it is alleged that prior to his demise, the deceased had questioned the availability of synthetic drugs in his area and raised allegations against a Minister in the Government of Punjab. It has further been alleged that Gulzar Singh was subjected to systematic harassment and pressure by the local village panchayat, which purportedly drove him to take his own life,” the MHA letter to the Punjab Chief Secretary in respect of Gulzar Singh says.

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Flagging “public distress and potential law and order ramifications on this issue in the state”, MHA has sought a detailed report on the incident.

In the second letter, MHA referred to reports regarding the attack on Bikramjit Singh and two others, Nishan Singh and Gurmukh Singh, in village Mari Panwan, Sri Hargobindpur, Tehsil Batala, District Gurdaspur, during which Bikramjit Singh died and two others were critically injured.

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“It has been alleged that these attacks are related to narcotic drugs,” MHA said, asking for a report citing law and order consequences.

The most detailed letter from the MHA has come in respect of the daylight killing of anti-drug activist Jhota in Mansa.

“I am directed to refer to the recent report regarding the killing of Parwinder Singh Jhota on 13th October 2026 in Mansa, Punjab, reportedly a crusader against rampant sale and abuse of narcotics and psychotropic drugs in Punjab. There have been protests in the state on this matter after the killing. The State Government is requested to furnish a comprehensive factual report regarding the incident and steps taken in this case,” MHA said.

The letter refers to the Home Minister sharing a Vision Document on Narcotics Control (2026-2029) with the Chief Minister of Punjab on August 10, 2026 and says the document laid down the strategic priorities and action points for achieving the national objective of a Drug-Free India.

“It includes restructuring and setting up a dedicated Anti-Narcotics Task Force, mandatory financial investigation, outcome-oriented reviews, and strengthening prosecution and courts to try crimes under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. It is requested to furnish action taken by the state in this regard,” MHA said.