Subsidy delayed, PSPCL forced to seek more loans

Aman Sood

Patiala, August 25

Delayed and restricted payments by the state government has forced the cash-strapped Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) to again seek a loan of Rs 1,000 crore to meet its daily expenses and avoid “restrictions imposed by the Central government on defaulters, who fail to clear power purchase bills within the stipulated time”.

There are indications that this year’s subsidy of PSPCL will cross Rs 17,500 crore, given the recent waivers and free power scheme of the state government.

Officials says the power corporation has already sought a short-term loan twice this financial year amounting to Rs 1,500 crore.

The state government has intimated PSPCL that it will be paying Rs 15,845 crore of power subsidy for the current year, while subsidy is likely to cross Rs 17,500 crore given the recent populist schemes.

“Total subsidy, including last year’s arrears, will amount to Rs 24,865 crore. Subsidy dues up to August 15 this year is Rs 9,893 crore, while cash payment received during this period is only Rs 5,331 crore,” claimed PSPCL officials.

“It is a vicious cycle for us. In case we fail to clear the bills of power producers, the penalty is around 18 per cent as interest on bills submitted. It is therefore feasible to raise loans at 7 to 8 per cent from banks and save that 10 per cent payable to power producers as interest,” said a top PSPCL official.

Adding to PSPCL woes is the Central government rules to “restrict power purchase and sale if discoms fail to clear dues on time”.

Notified in June this year, the national power grid operator can now ban states from buying or selling electricity from the spot market and also levy penalty for not clearing their dues to power generators.

“This is the first time that the Power System Operation Corporation, which operates the grid under the aegis of the Power Ministry, has invoked the Electricity (Late Payment Surcharge and Related Matters) Rules, 2022, to penalise the defaulting states by disallowing them to buy electricity from alternative short-term sources,” claimed power experts.

A senior PSPCL official said “more loans can be availed to ensure that power payments are not delayed”. A senior official has confirmed that the existing annual subsidy bill for domestic consumers was Rs 4,000 crore.

