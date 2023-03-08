Substandard foodgrains cause loss to national exchequer, detrimental to people's health: HC

Tribune News Service

Saurabh Malik

Chandigarh, March 7

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has observed that substandard foodgrains not only cause loss to the national exchequer, but are also detrimental to the health of people across the country. The assertion by Justice Jasgurpreet Singh Puri came nearly 18 years after the CBI found that a “large number” of millers had stored rice below the prescribed standards during simultaneous raids at different centres across the state.

Justice Puri also upheld the decision of the FCI’s board of directors permitting further business dealings with the millers after three or five years, as the case may be, subject to depositing the amount of loss suffered, along with the penal interest.

Taking up a bunch of four petitions filed by rice millers, Justice Puri observed the matter pertained to crop year 2004-2005.

The investigation was conducted by the CBI and even the challan was presented against a number of millers. Some FCI officials were also allegedly involved and even the provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act were invoked.

Referring to the submissions in all the four writ petitions, Justice Puri observed the petitioners at no point of time averred that the stocks were not substandard. It was also stated that the petitioners were not at fault. There was, in fact, no evidence of them being at fault. At the same time, it is also averred that the stock might have deteriorated with the passage of time.

Justice Puri observed there was, however, no denial in clear terms regarding the allegations pertaining to the deteriorated rice stock. Rather, the stock found by the CBI during the raid was not up to the mark and did not conform to the specifications. The foodgrains after being processed became a part of the central pool coordinated by the FCI before being distributed across the nation for consumption by citizens.

Justice Puri also took note of the contentions by the counsel for the parties that some of the millers had deposited the amount. But the petitioners had not done so. The Bench, during the course of hearing, was on the other hand told by FCI counsel that the recoverable amount ran into “lakhs of rupees per petitioner”.

Dismissing the petitions, the Bench added the condition imposed by the Board of Directors could not be dubbed as harsh as substandard quality of the foodgrains had not been denied. Moreover, the decision itself had not been challenged. Only the forwarding letter was challenged.

As such, relief could not be claimed by the petitioners otherwise also. In the totality of facts and circumstances, the court did not find any merit in any of the four petitions.

