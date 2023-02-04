Sufficient safeguards in parole rules, says Punjab and Haryana High Court

Tribune News Service

Saurabh Malik

Chandigarh, February 3

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has asserted that sufficient safeguards to ensure a convict’s return were provided in the rules related to parole –– a statutory right given by the state itself. But apparently “the competent authority was blissfully unaware of it”.

The assertion came as a Division Bench of the HC directed the placing of its order before the Punjab Chief Secretary for onward circulation to all district magistrates in the state and to the Director General of Police (Prisons).

In his petition against the state of Punjab and other respondents, Shivam had challenged the Fazilka District Magistrate’s order dated November 3, 2022, wherein his prayer for grant of eight-week parole was rejected. The ostensible reason was that “no one from his `mohalla’ was responsible for his return and there are chances of absconding and there would be an apprehension of breach of trust”.

His counsel contended the reasoning was in contradiction with the provisions of the relevant Act, which provided adequate protection in case the convict did not surrender. There was a provision for taking sureties and even release on personal bonds, it was added.

The counsel contended that impugned order was non-speaking and smacked of non-application of mind by the competent authority. It was further submitted that parole had repeatedly been held to be a reformative measure so that the convict could interact with the family, relatives and friends.

The Bench of Justice GS Sandhawalia and Justice Harpreet Kaur Jeewan asserted it had perused the Punjab Good Conduct Prisoners (Temporary Release) Rules. A procedure was prescribed under Rule 3 (3). It said the releasing authority, on being satisfied that the prisoner was entitled to be released, might issue to the Superintendent of Jail, through the Inspector-General, a duly signed and sealed warrant in “Form B” ordering the prisoner’s temporary release.

It was required to specify the release period and the place or places the prisoner was allowed to visit during the temporary release. “The proviso further provides that the security bond and the surety bond are not to exceed Rs 2 lakh, nor to be less than Rs 50,000 in any case, subject to the satisfaction of the competent authority,” the Bench added.

Referring to the other provisions and forms, the Bench added it was of the considered opinion that the impugned order was not sustainable keeping in view the settled principles of law that the convicts were to be granted the benefit of parole. Allowing the petition, the Bench quashed the impugned order and directed the authorities to release the petitioner on a six-week parole on furnishing of requisite bail bonds/surety bonds and all other formalities. He was directed to surrender after parole period expiry.