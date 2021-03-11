Sugar mill staff demand dues

Our Correspondent

Fazilka, August 13

Retired employees and kin of deceased employees of a sugar mill met the OSD to the Chief Minister demanding release of their dues.

Retired employees of Fazilka Central Cooperative Sugar Mill Ved Parkash and Lal Chand said 75 employees had retired in 2020 and 10 had passed away during this period, but their dues were still pending. They said the government had assured them that their arrears would be paid soon, but to no avail. Resentment is brewing among 227 mill employees as they have not been paid their salary for the last over two years.