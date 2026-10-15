Sugar prices hit Rs 70/kg in Ropar, traders allege shortage, black marketing ahead of Diwali

With the festive season approaching, sweet shop owners and grocery wholesalers in Ropar district have raised concerns over an alleged shortage of sugar, a sharp rise in wholesale prices and suspected black marketing.

They have warned that the situation could drive up the cost of sweets and other festive essentials ahead of Diwali.

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Traders claim that wholesale sugar prices have risen sharply within a week, with some buyers reporting rates of up to Rs 70 per kg, compared with the government-linked price of around Rs 48 per kg that they say was being followed earlier.

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They allege that sugar mills are not supplying the commodity directly to bulk consumers, forcing them to depend on middlemen who are reportedly charging substantially more than the declared price.

Ishwar Chaitanya, owner of the well-known Shimla Sweet shop in Nangal town, said the wholesale price of sugar had increased from Rs 55 per kg to Rs 70 per kg within a week.

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“We require sugar in bulk during the Diwali season and traditionally procure it directly from mills. However, this year, mills are not supplying sugar directly to us, forcing us to buy through middlemen who are charging exorbitant prices,” he said.

Chaitanya alleged that traders had been informed that the government had directed mills not to sell sugar at prices exceeding Rs 48 per kg.

According to him, some middlemen were issuing bills showing rates between Rs 48 and Rs 55 per kg while allegedly collecting the remaining amount in cash, taking the effective price to Rs 70 per kg.

Dinesh Kumar, a grocery wholesaler, said sugar mills were not accepting bulk orders even as demand had increased ahead of Diwali. He claimed that restrictions on direct supplies were creating an artificial shortage in the market and allowing unscrupulous intermediaries to exploit traders.

Sweet manufacturers typically require substantial quantities of sugar during the festive season, when demand for traditional Indian sweets and other confectionery products rises.

District Food and Civil Supplies Controller Kimmi Kaur, when contacted, said she would have the matter examined. She added that the department would also check whether any traders or other entities were hoarding sugar during the festive season.