 Sugercane farmers begin dharna on Phagwara National Highway, seek Rs 70 hike in State Agreed Price : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Punjab
  • Sugercane farmers begin dharna on Phagwara National Highway, seek Rs 70 hike in State Agreed Price

Sugercane farmers begin dharna on Phagwara National Highway, seek Rs 70 hike in State Agreed Price



Tribune News Service

Deepkamal Kaur

Jalandhar, November 21

Demanding a hike in the State Agreed Price (SAP) of sugarcane from Rs 380 to Rs 450 per quintal, all 32 farmer unions of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) on Tuesday started an indefinite dharna on the Jalandhar-Phagwara stretch of the National Highway near Dhannowali village here.

Protesters at the dharna site on the Jalandhar-Ludhiana highway at Dhannowali on Tuesday. Tribune Photo: Malkiat Singh

Tents were pegged and carpets and mattresses were laid on the road as thousands of farmers from across the state converged at the site.

Want compensation

We are seeking an enhancement in the State Agreed Price (SAP) of sugarcane from Rs 380 to Rs 450 per quintal and compensation for losses to cane farmers in Gurdaspur. Manjit Singh Rai, BKU (Doaba)

Rates to be fixed today

A meeting of the Sugarcane Control Board has been called on Wednesday by the Chief Minister and the final call on the rates will be taken there after consulting all stakeholders. Rajesh Raheja, Punjab Cane Commissioner

All vehicular movement from Jammu, Pathankot and Amritsar side via Jalandhar towards Ludhiana, Chandigarh, Nawanshahr, Haryana or further towards the national capital got badly affected.

Hundreds of commuters who were travelling on buses on either side of the dharna had to walk for over 4 km to get the next bus.

Men, women and children had to walk via the service lanes along the highway as these remained partly available for transit. Those on cars were made to take very long detours which also remained badly congested.

Leading the protest, Manjit Singh Rai of Bharatiya Kisan Union (Doaba) said they had repeatedly requested the government for enhancement of SAP but to no avail.

“We are holding this dharna to seek enhancement in prices, demand compensation for losses to cane farmers in Gurdaspur and to raise the demand to start sugar mills at the earliest,” he said.

Rai added: “We had planned this dharna earlier on November 8 but the government had then got it stalled saying that they would finalise the enhancement and release a notification to this effect by November 16. Former Agriculture Minister Kuldeep Dhaliwal had promised us that there would be an annual revision of cane prices in sync with the cost of production. We are demanding increase in sugarcane rate to Rs 450 per quintal.”

Other than the 32 unions under the SKM, members of the BKU (Ugrahan) and BKU (Rajewal) also joined the protest this afternoon.

Balwinder Singh Mallinangal, state president of the Doaba Kisan Sangharsh Committee, said: “We shall stay here for the night as a meeting of the Sugarcane Control Board is slated to be held tomorrow at 11 am at the CM’s office in Chandigarh. Since all mill owners have also been invited at the meeting, we are expecting the rates to be fixed tomorrow.”

The farm leader added: “If a notification regarding suitable rate is issued tomorrow after the meeting, we shall lift our sit-in. If not, we shall extend our dharna till our demands are met.”

Punjab Cane Commissioner Rajesh Raheja said: “As a meeting of the Sugarcane Control Board has been called tomorrow by the CM, the final call on the rates will be taken there. He has invited owners of private sugar mills and government officials since both have a share in the cane payments. He will seek their consent before making any announcement.”

#Phagwara #Samyukt Kisan Morcha


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Punjab farmers begin indefinite strike on Jalandhar-Phagwara highway over sugarcane rates

2
Punjab

Punjab Cabinet rejig: Meet Hayer loses most of his portfolios, Chetan Singh Jouramajra benefits

3
World Cup 2023

Video: PM Modi cheers up Indian players in dressing room after World Cup finals loss; hugs Shami, asks Bumrah if he speaks Gujarati

4
Delhi

Supreme Court tells Delhi govt to transfer Rs 415 crore from funds allocated for advertisements to transport project

5
Sports

Virat Kohli says goodbye to long-standing manager Bunty Sajdeh after World Cup final

6
India

PM means Panauti Modi: Rahul Gandhi on India’s World Cup loss; BJP hits back

7
India

Uttarakhand tunnel rescue: Stalled operation resumes, focus back on horizontal drilling; trapped workers come on camera

8
Haryana

Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim walks out of Rohtak jail on furlough

9
Punjab

Air pollution: Supreme Court suggests stopping paddy MSP for stubble burning farmers

10
Trending

Harbhajan Singh slams fans for trolling Australian players, their wives after India lost world cup finals

Don't Miss

View All
Himachal tweaks rules for optimum use of temple gold, silver
Himachal

Himachal tweaks rules for optimum use of temple gold, silver

Illegal mining poses grave threat to 1-km Anandpur Sahib bridge
Punjab

Illegal mining poses grave threat to 1-km Anandpur Sahib bridge

After trek to Everest base camp, Amritsar man scales Mount Kilimanjaro
Amritsar

After trek to Everest base camp, Amritsar man scales Mount Kilimanjaro

Ageing orchards, erratic weather hit apple output
Himachal

Ageing orchards, erratic weather hit apple output in Himachal

Imposter gives injection to patient at PGI, FIR lodged
Chandigarh

Imposter gives injection to patient at gynaecology ward of PGI, FIR lodged

Men's ODI World Cup: Laser light show to Musical symphony-Ahmedabad gears up for grand finale
Trending

Men's ODI World Cup: Laser light show, airshow and Pritam's performance-Ahmedabad gears up for grand finale

Video: David Beckham attends private party at Shah Rukh Khan's house
Trending

Video: David Beckham attends private party at Shah Rukh Khan's house

80 yrs on, 99-yr-old freedom fighter to get pension
Punjab

80 years on, 99-yr-old freedom fighter to get pension

Top News

Israel agrees to 4-day ceasefire, Hamas to release 50 hostages

Israel agrees to 4-day ceasefire, Hamas to release 50 hostages

150 Palestinian prisoners held in Israeli jails will also be...

North Korea says it put a military spy satellite into orbit on third try

North Korea says it put a military spy satellite into orbit on third try

US condemned the launch, saying it ‘raises tensions and risk...

Rescue timeline can range from 2.5 to 40 days: Govt

Uttarkashi tunnel collapse: Rescue timeline can range from 2.5 to 40 days, says Govt

Don’t sensationalise OPs, TV channels told

Punjab Police arrest 3 persons linked to ISI-controlled Pakistan-based terror module in Bathinda

Punjab Police arrest 3 persons linked to ISI-controlled Pakistan-based terror module in Bathinda

The arrested persons were in contact with persons currently ...

Manipur clashes ‘political problem’; violence will continue until 4,000 looted arms recovered: Eastern Army Commander

Manipur clashes ‘political problem’; violence will continue until 4,000 looted arms recovered: Eastern Army Commander

More than 180 people have lost their lives in Manipur ethnic...


Cities

View All

Parmal harvesting nearly over, no fresh arrival in Amritsar district mandis

Parmal harvesting nearly over, no fresh arrival in Amritsar district mandis

Punjab Biotech Incubator opens pilot plant for farmers, exporters

SGPC flays Centre for not appointing 2 Sikh advocates, recommended by Supreme Court, as judges

Public to face more trouble as ministerial staff extend strike in Amritsar

Festivities over, Amritsar MC launches anti-encroachment drive

Bathinda farmer caught burning crop residue, ‘kills’ himself

Bathinda farmer caught burning crop residue, 'kills' himself

Bathinda: Call for burning stubble after 3.30 pm, probe on

Miscreants snatch purse in Bathinda

PGI incident turns out to be attempted honour killing

PGI incident turns out to be attempted honour killing

Revisiting Electric Vehicle Policy: Chandigarh Administration to study vehicle preferences of residents

Chandigarh: CAT puts results of 'OBC-Male' category on hold

Youth dies in clash near Baltana liquor vend, four juveniles held

Panchkula residents nabbed for snatching

Don’t make farmer the villain, but stop MSP to check fires: SC

Don't make farmer the villain, but stop MSP on paddy to check farm fires: Supreme Court

Student unions for NEP overhaul

Supreme Court orders Delhi to transfer Rs 415 cr from advertisement budget for RRTS project

Man held for pro-Khalistan graffiti

Man kills son, attempts suicide

Farmers lay siege to highway, commuters stuck in snarl-ups

Farmers lay siege to highway, commuters stuck in snarl-ups

Indefinite stir spells chaos on city roads

Vehicle thief, scrap dealer in police net

Jalandhar, Jamshedpur schools enter quarters

Swapan Sharma assumes charge as police chief

Paddy records highest yield in three years, up 7% from 2022

Paddy records highest yield in three years, up 7% from 2022

3 of snatchers’ gang nabbed

482 black spots eliminated, 281 new identified in state

Ludhiana: Panic among traders over kidnapping cases

Youth nabbed with 510 grams of heroin

Kultar Singh Sandhwan invites youth to take part in politics

Kultar Singh Sandhwan invites youth to take part in politics

Navjot Singh Sidhu attacks Punjab Govt over illegal mining

Former JNU prof delivers lecture on Kabir at Punjabi University

Play by Delhi group marks Day 6 of National Theatre Festival

Patiala district administration extends ban on Chinese kite string