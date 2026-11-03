At an age when most young people are still navigating their academic and professional journeys, 20-year-old Suhana Gill, a woman of Punjabi origin, has taken a leap into public life, becoming the youngest-ever city councillor of Surrey in British Columbia, Canada.

Gill took the oath of office on November 2, joining the newly elected Surrey City Council led by Mayor Doug McCallum.

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Born and raised in Surrey, Gill completed her high school education at the age of 15 and went on to pursue political science at Kwantlen Polytechnic University (KPU). She completed her bachelor’s degree at 19.

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Her political ambitions, however, did not emerge overnight. Her involvement in public affairs, youth advocacy and community initiatives had already positioned her as a young voice in Surrey’s civic landscape.

Gill has also worked with the House of Commons, contributed to CBC News panels and been associated with the non-profit sector. Her professional experience includes real estate, where she gained an understanding of the housing affordability crisis and the difficulties faced by young families attempting to establish themselves in the city.

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Gill contested the October 17 municipal election as a candidate of the Safe Surrey Coalition led by Doug McCallum.

Her campaign focused on issues that have increasingly become central to Surrey’s rapidly expanding population — affordability, infrastructure, public safety, transportation and opportunities for young people.

She maintained that the city’s growth needed to be accompanied by a more responsive municipal administration, particularly when it came to the concerns of students, young professionals and young families.

Gill maintained that young residents should not merely be viewed as future voters but should have a meaningful role in shaping decisions that would affect their lives for decades.

Her campaign also sought to address the growing demand for affordable housing and better public transportation. As a young resident who had experienced the city’s changing landscape, Gill positioned herself as someone who could bring a different perspective to municipal governance.