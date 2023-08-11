Suicide bid in Faridkot lockup by theft accused

Tribune News Service

Faridkot, August 10

Two days after a burglar allegedly broke into the locked house of an Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM) here, the suspect, arrested by the police, attempted suicide in the police lockup today.

With serious hypoxic brain injuries, 30-year-old Chanda Singh was admitted to Guru Gobind Singh Medical College and Hospital here.

As per an FIR registered under Sections 380 and 457 of the IPC in the theft case, the accused had stolen jewellery worth Rs 2.5 lakh from the judge’s house when she was away to her native house. The police identified the accused with the help of CCTV cameras in the Officers’ Colony.

Sources in the hospital revealed that Chanda Singh was also a drug addict and the withdrawal symptoms of the drugs had further worsen his condition. As Chanda Singh allegedly attempted suicide by hanging in the police lock-up, doctors believed that the hanging had cut off the supply of oxygen to the brain and it caused hypoxic injury.

