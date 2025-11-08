DT
Suicide by widow over Rs 1,000: 3 recovery agents of finance company arrested, remanded in judicial custody

Suicide by widow over Rs 1,000: 3 recovery agents of finance company arrested, remanded in judicial custody

The body of Ranjana Devi was spotted near Ganguwal headworks of the BBMB but has not been retrieved yet

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Ropar, Updated At : 06:47 PM Nov 08, 2025 IST
Family members call for justice for deceased Ranjana Devi (left). File
Three recovery agents — Shubham, Sagar and Abhishek — of a private finance company who allegedly harassed a widow, Ranjana Devi, driving her to die by suicide were arrested and remanded in judicial custody today.

The body of Ranjana Devi was spotted near Ganguwal headworks of the BBMB but has not been retrieved as yet. Sources here said that the daughters of the woman have sought help from the administration to retrieve the body of their mother from the Nangal hydel canal. The administration might have to deploy private drivers to retrieve the body in case it does not surface till tomorrow.

The woman jumped into the Nangal hydel canal on Wednesday after repeated threats from recovery agents who were harassing her to repay a small remaining loan balance of Rs 1,000.

The Nangal police registered a case under Section 108 of the BNS (abetment to suicide) against the three recovery agents of finance company on Saturday evening.

