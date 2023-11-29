‘Suicide’ case: 70-year-old man’s body recovered near Faridkot

Tribune News Service

Faridkot, November 28

After the body of a 70-year-old retired inspector of cooperative societies was found in the bushes on the outskirts of Faridkot today, the police have started an investigation.

The victim was reportedly shot in his head at point-blank range. A licensed revolver of the deceased has also been found at the spot. Victim Nirmal Singh has two children, both of whom have settled in Canada, and he was staying with his wife at Bhan Singh Colony here.

While the neighbours of Nirmal Singh suspect it to be a murder case, the police said they were investigating the incident from all angles.

Police sources said two persons had been identified as suspects in the ‘suicide’ case. Cops have recovered a note from the pocket of the deceased, in which he has named two persons who owed him Rs 40 lakh.

However, the police are yet to establish the reason behind Nirmal going to the outskirts of the town to “kill himself”. SHO Jaswant Singh said the help of forensic experts was being sought in the case.

Two suspects identified: Police

Sources in the police said two persons had been identified as suspects in the ‘suicide’ case

Cops have recovered a note from the pocket of the deceased, in which he has named two persons who reportedly owed him Rs 40 lakh

#Faridkot