Suicide case: Punjab ex-DGP gets relief on 7-day notice plea

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 9

Acting on a plea filed by Punjab’s former DGP Siddharth Chattopadhyaya for a seven-day advance notice if his life and liberty was intended to be impinged in Inderpreet Chadha suicide case, the Punjab and Haryana High Court today made it clear that a week’s notice would be given, if required.

As the matter came up for resumed hearing before Justice Arun Monga’s Bench, the state counsel submitted that a special investigation team, headed by IPS officer LK Yadav, was investigating the matter. The Bench was also told that Chattopadhyaya was yet to respond to a questionnaire sent in 2018.

The Bench was of the view that the former DGP was justified as there was a stay on investigation regarding him. After hearing rival contentions, Justice Monga asked Chattopadhyaya to respond to the questionnaire within two weeks. Thereafter, the investigation agency would give him a week’s notice in advance, if required.