Suicide pact: 4 of family jump into canal; father, girl rescued

Tribune News Service

Patiala, November 3

In a shocking incident, four of a family, reportedly facing financial crunch, jumped into the Bhakra canal near Chupki village in Samana on Friday.

While a man and his five-year-old daughter were rescued, his wife and seven-month-old daughter washed away in the canal.

Charna Ram (36) and his daughter Jasmeen rushed to the Civil Hospital while efforts were on to locate his wife Kailo Devi (35) and his daughter Jasleen, said Superintendent of Police, Operation, Saurav Jindal.

They were residing at Marauri village in Samana. The incident took place this afternoon when Charna Ram, who is working as a labourer, contacted one of his relatives, stating that he and his wife made a suicide pact and were going to jump into the canal along with his children as he was facing an acute financial crisis.

According to witnesses, Charna Ram first pushed his wife Kailo Dev, who was carrying the younger daughter in her lap, into the canal. Thereafter, Charna Ram and his other daughter also jumped.

The witnesses raised the alarm and soon youngsters, who were sitting along the canal, also jumped and managed to rescue Charna Ram and his daughter while Kailo Devi and the infant were swept away.

The condition of Charna Ram and his daughter was stated to be stable.

They had been kept under observation as the district administration was also verifying the exact cause of

the incident.