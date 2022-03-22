Sukhbir Badal assesses loss with Majha leaders

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 21

SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal today made a surprise visit to Amritsar to have a one-on-one discussion with Majha leaders to analyse the poll debacle. The SAD could win only three seats — Manpreet Singh Ayali (Dakha), Dr Sukhwinder Kumar Sukhi (Banga) and Ganieve Kaur Majithia (Majitha).

Om Parkash Chautala meets Parkash Singh Badal Muktsar: INLD supremo Om Parkash Chautala on Monday met SAD patron Parkash Singh Badal at Badal village here. Chautala had campaigned in favour of Badal in the recent elections, in which Badal lost to a first-timer. Abhay Chautala, son of Om Parkash, tweeted a photo of the meeting between the two. TNS

The closed-door brainstorming sessions with SAD candidates, who unsuccessfully contested the polls, lasted over five hours at the residence of SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia. The aim was to analyse the lapses and boost the morale of leaders in a bid to bring the party back on track.

Those who attended the meeting included Ravikaran Singh Kahlon, Lakhbir Singh Lodhinangal, Rajanbir Singh Ghuman, Talbir Singh Gill and Baljit Singh Jalal Usman, Harmeet Singh Sandhu and Virsa Singh Valtoha.

Kahlon, who gave a tough fight to former Deputy CM Sukhjinder Randhawa on the Dera Baba Nanak seat, said the meetings were held to analyse the shortcomings. “The party president took feedback to analyse the lapses and devise ways to counter them,” he said. —

