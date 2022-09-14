Sukhbir Badal again appears before SIT in police firing case

Chandigarh, September 14

SAD president Sukhbir Badal on Wednesday appeared before the Special Investigation Team (SIT), for the second time this month, here in the 2015 Kotkapura police firing on a crowd protesting against a sacrilege case.

At that time he was the deputy chief minister in the SAD-BJP government and held the home portfolio.

Earlier, the SIT summoned Badal on September 6 and questioned him for over three hours in the Behbal Kalan firing case. Both Kotkapura and Behbal Kalan cases were interlinked.

At that time the police had opened fire on people protesting against the sacrilege in Faridkot. Two men were killed in the firing on protesters in Behbal Kalan, while a few were injured in Kotkapura.

The SIT, led by Additional Director General of Police LK Yadav is probing both firing incidents. IANS