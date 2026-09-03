DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Punjab / Sukhbir Badal appears in Chandigarh court in Kotkapura firing case amid tight security

Sukhbir Badal appears in Chandigarh court in Kotkapura firing case amid tight security

The trials in the sacrilege-related cases registered at Kotkapura, including those pertaining to firing and damage to property, were transferred to the Sessions Court in Chandigarh on the directions of the Punjab and Haryana High Court in April

article_Author
Ramkrishan Upadhyay
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 12:39 PM Sep 03, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
SAD chief and former Deputy CM Sukhbir Singh Badal. File Photo
Advertisement

Former Punjab Deputy Chief Minister Sukhbir Singh Badal, along with other accused in the Kotkapura firing case and other sacrilege-related cases, appeared in a Chandigarh court today.

The court witnessed heavy security during the hearing, with a large number of policemen deployed outside the premises.

Advertisement

During the last hearing on August 10, the Punjab Police, through the public prosecutor, submitted a status report in a sealed cover regarding the pending investigation into the Kotkapura and Behbal Kalan firing cases.

Advertisement

The trials in the sacrilege-related cases registered at Kotkapura, including those pertaining to firing and damage to property, were transferred to the Sessions Court in Chandigarh on the directions of the Punjab and Haryana High Court in April.

The Kotkapura firing incident occurred on October 14, 2015, following sacrilege incidents at gurdwaras in Bargari and Burj Jawahar Singh Wala villages in June and September that year. The police reportedly opened fire on protesters demonstrating against the sacrilege incidents.

Advertisement

While the simultaneous firing at Behbal Kalan resulted in the deaths of two persons, the Kotkapura incident left several others injured.

Several senior police officers, including former DGP Sumedh Singh Saini, Paramraj Singh Umranangal, Charanjit Singh Sharma, Amar Singh Chahal and Sukhminder Singh Mann, are accused in the case.

Sukhbir Singh Badal is also an accused in the Kotkapura firing case.

As the hearing began, the counsel for the accused requested the court to direct the prosecution to clarify the status of the pending investigation in the cases. They said there was considerable confusion over the investigation being conducted by the Punjab Police.

The court directed the prosecution to clarify the status of the pending investigation in all the cases on the next date of hearing.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts