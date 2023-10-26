Sukhbir Badal: Extend voter registration time for SGPC poll

Chandigarh, October 25
Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal today urged gurdwara elections chief commissioner Justice SS Saron (Retd) to extend the period for the registration of voters for elections to the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) by three months.
The SAD president, who met the chief commissioner and submitted a memorandum to him in that context, apprised Justice Saron about the problems being faced by the members of the Sikh community in registering as voters for the SGPC elections.
Badal said a large number of the electorate from rural areas had been busy in harvesting their paddy crop for the past one month and were now preparing their fields to sow the wheat crop.
He said many prospective voters had told him that the procedure for the registration of voters was cumbersome and impractical.
