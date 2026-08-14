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Home / Punjab / Sukhbir Badal flies to Delhi after being discharged from Nanded hospital

Sukhbir Badal flies to Delhi after being discharged from Nanded hospital

The former Punjab deputy chief minister was discharged from the hospital around 1.30 pm and then headed directly to the Nanded airport, a police official says

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PTI
Nanded, Updated At : 07:21 PM Aug 14, 2026 IST
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Sukhbir Badal after being discharged from a hospital in Nanded, Maharashtra, Friday, Aug. 14, 2026. (PTI Photo)
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Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Badal, who was injured in a 'kirpan' attack at a gurdwara and had to undergo surgery, was discharged from a hospital in Maharashtra's Nanded town on Friday, following which he flew to Delhi, officials said.

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Badal was attacked by a member of the Nihang order inside Gurdwara Mata Sahib Devan Ji Mugat on the outskirts of Nanded town on Thursday. After the attack, he was admitted to Yashosai Hospital here.

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The former Punjab deputy chief minister was discharged from the hospital around 1.30 pm and then headed directly to the Nanded airport, a police official told PTI.

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He took a flight to Delhi and reached the Indira Gandhi International Airport in the national capital in the evening, he said.

Badal underwent surgery that lasted for about 90 minutes.

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A doctor from the hospital earlier said, "The surgery lasted for an hour and a half. There was a tendon injury, and he had a sharp penetrating wound. His tendon was repaired. The plastic surgeon also repaired his ulnar artery nerve. He is out of danger."

Accused sent in police custody till August 24

A court in Nanded on Friday remanded Jaspal Singh, arrested for allegedly attacking Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal, in police custody till August 24, an official said.

Singh was nabbed immediately after he allegedly attacked Badal inside Mata Sahib Gurdwara in Nanded on Thursday.

He was interrogated for hours but police were yet to find any concrete reason for his act, officials said.

Jaspal Singh was presented before a court at Mudkhed at around 4 pm. The court sent him in police custody till August 24.

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