Sukhbir Badal not to appear before SIT in Kotkapura firing incident today

Chandigarh, August 30

SAD chief Sukhbir Badal will not appear before the Special Investigation Team (SIT) in the Kotkapura firing incident on Tuesday.

"He has to appear before a court of law in Zira," said a SAD spokesperson.

The SIT led by ADGP LK Yadav had summoned Badal for questioning to Punjab Police Officers Institute, Sector 32, Chandigarh, at 10.30am on Tuesday.

