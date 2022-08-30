Sukhbir Badal not to appear before SIT in Kotkapura firing incident today

Chandigarh, August 30
SAD chief Sukhbir Badal will not appear before the Special Investigation Team (SIT) in the Kotkapura firing incident on Tuesday.
"He has to appear before a court of law in Zira," said a SAD spokesperson.
The SIT led by ADGP LK Yadav had summoned Badal for questioning to Punjab Police Officers Institute, Sector 32, Chandigarh, at 10.30am on Tuesday.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Supreme Court gives 6 weeks to Centre to spell out stand on identification of minorities at state level
Centre says UP, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, J&K, Arunachal Pr...
Jharkhand crisis: UPA shifting MLAs to Chhattisgarh to prevent ‘BJP’s poaching bid’
Will be shifted to a resort in Raipur in Chhattisgarh, a sta...
Some G23 leaders meet Azad; discuss future strategy of grouping
Congress leaders are learnt to have also discussed the organ...
CBI has given me a clean chit, Manish Sisodia says after his bank locker is searched
Sisodia and his wife were present as the four-member team co...
'Aap satta ke nashe mein doob gaye hain', Anna Hazare writes to CM Kejriwal, slams him on Delhi excise policy
According to him, Kejriwal after becoming Delhi CM has lost ...