Sukhbir Badal seeks early elections in Punjab, demands imposition of Model Code of Conduct

Accusing the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) of a complete breakdown of law and order in Punjab, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal has demanded the immediate imposition of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) and urged the Election Commission to hold elections in the state at the earliest.

Badal’s statement comes as a team from the Election Commission is expected to visit Punjab to assess poll preparedness.

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Badal was chairing a meeting of SAD halka in-charges from across the state when he made the statement.

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Besides senior Akali leaders from across the state, former Congress leader and ex-MLA Raminder Singh Awla, who recently joined the SAD, was also present at the meeting.

“Look, the administration has now completely collapsed. Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has mentally given up and appears to have abandoned the field and run away. This is why the police, too, seem to be operating on their own. There is no commander left in Punjab to lead the administration.

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“I have never witnessed such a situation in Punjab in my lifetime. I would say the government should be removed as soon as possible if the state is to be saved. I urge the Election Commission to impose the Model Code of Conduct and hold elections. Only then, I believe, can Punjab be saved. They have completely ruined Punjab,” Sukhbir said.

When asked about the possibility of an alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Badal said, “As I told you earlier, excluding the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party, we are open to working with any party that accepts our principles and agrees with our party’s policies.”

Majithia slams supplementary chargesheet filed by Vigilance Bureau

Meanwhile, senior Akali leader Bikram Singh Majithia slammed the 40,000-page supplementary chargesheet filed by the Vigilance Bureau, calling it a cheap distraction tactic by the government to divert public attention from the killing of anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota and the suspicious death of Daljit Singh.

He accused former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of misleading Punjabis by portraying the disproportionate assets (DA) case as a drug case to divert attention from what he described as Punjab being pushed into turmoil.

Majithia alleged that Kejriwal was attempting to shift public attention from the situation in Punjab by presenting the case against him as one involving drug trafficking.

Harsimrat urges women to hold thikri pehra against drug trade

Meanwhile, Bathinda MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal, while addressing the Maavan Dheeyan Di rally in Kharar, urged women to hold thikri pehra (community night patrols) in villages and neighbourhoods to curb the drug trade.

She said the situation in Punjab had gone completely out of hand, alleging that the police had “kidnapped” the mortal remains of Daljit Singh.

She further alleged that Daljit’s family members were beaten up when they tried to prevent the police from taking away his body.