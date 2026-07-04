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Home / Punjab / Sukhbir Badal slams revised land pooling scheme, says party will oppose it

Sukhbir Badal slams revised land pooling scheme, says party will oppose it

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Archit Watts
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 05:05 PM Jul 04, 2026 IST
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SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal distributes wheat to farmers in the Lambi Assembly constituency in Muktsar district on Saturday.
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Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Saturday termed the state government's revised land pooling scheme as another attempt to rob farmers of their land, asserting that the party would oppose the move tooth and nail and not allow any injustice to farmers.

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Interacting with the media, Badal alleged that the revised policy carried only cosmetic changes compared to the earlier land pooling scheme, which, he claimed, had already been rejected by farmers.

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"The government is trying to bulldoze the new scheme under pressure from AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal to reward some big builders," he alleged.

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Badal distributed 600 quintals of wheat among 140 families from Gurusar, Pakki Tibbi and Kabarwala villages in the Lambi Assembly constituency here today. The beneficiaries had suffered heavy losses after their standing wheat crop was destroyed in a major fire about two months ago.

The affected farmers expressed gratitude to Badal for extending the assistance.

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