The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Friday announced an intensive campaign for the forthcoming Punjab Assembly elections, with party president Sukhbir Singh Badal set to launch a door-to-door campaign on October 6 and a statewide bus yatra from Talwandi Sabo on November 10.

The door-to-door campaign will be launched from Attari and conducted simultaneously in all Assembly constituencies. The party said the exercise would seek public suggestions for its election manifesto, which is scheduled to be released on November 1.

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Meanwhile, Bathinda MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal will launch the second phase of the party's women-led anti-drug movement from Sri Muktsar Sahib on October 5. The movement, carrying the slogan “Maawan-Dheeyan di Lalkaar, Band Karo Nasha da Vyapar”, will be taken to households across the state, the party said.

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The SAD has also announced a public rally at Killi Chahlan village in Moga on December 8 to mark the birth anniversary of former Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal.

These decisions were announced at a press conference here addressed by senior leaders Balwinder Singh Bhundar and Dr Daljit Singh Cheema.

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Bhundar and Cheema said the statewide bus yatra will cover two to three Assembly constituencies every day as part of the mass-contact programme.

Cheema also announced a 10-member committee of lawyers to monitor what the party described as "false, baseless and defamatory" content against the SAD and its leaders in the media and on social media platforms.

He said advocate Amardeep Singh Dharni would chair the committee in consultation with party’s chief spokesperson Arshdeep Singh Kler.

Meanwhile, Bhundar condemned the Rs 25 hike in the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for wheat to Rs 2,610. He said the hike did not address rising input costs of farmers and described it as the lowest absolute hike in 17 years.

He appealed the Union government to reconsider its decision and revise the MSP, saying this was necessary to save the agriculture sector which is witnessing an unprecedented crisis.