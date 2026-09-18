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Home / Punjab / Sukhbir Badal urges Punjabis to unite to oust AAP, urges employees to claim full DA benefits

Sukhbir Badal urges Punjabis to unite to oust AAP, urges employees to claim full DA benefits

Sukhbir Badal promises to create ‘New Jalalabad’ if Shiromani Akali Dal returned to power in Punjab in 2027

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Praful Chander Nagpal
Our Correspondent
Fazilka, Updated At : 05:41 PM Sep 18, 2026 IST
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SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal addressing a rally at the grain market in Jalalabad on Friday. Tribune Photo
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Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Friday appealed to Punjabis to unite to “rid Punjab” of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government and Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, alleging that the government had “looted and persecuted” the people.

Reacting to the Punjab government’s agreement with employees on the issue of dearness allowance (DA) on Friday, Badal cautioned government employees to claim their full DA benefits and not be taken in by what he termed “false promises”.

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Addressing a rally at the grain market in Jalalabad as part of the SAD’s ‘Punjab Bachao’ campaign, Badal promised to create a “New Jalalabad” if his party returned to power in the state in 2027.

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Badal promised to establish medical and veterinary colleges in the constituency and ensure ownership rights for farmers cultivating land along the riverine tracts. He has represented the Jalalabad Assembly constituency three times.

Alleging that drugs were being delivered to homes in Punjab, Badal said the state’s law-and-order situation had reached its “lowest ebb”, with incidents such as bomb blasts becoming frequent. He also referred to the recent killing of an ASI.

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Recalling his tenure as Jalalabad MLA, Badal said, “You trusted me with your vote and sent me to the Vidhan Sabha. I took it upon myself to make Jalalabad a model constituency. Unfortunately, all development work has remained at a standstill for nearly 10 years.”

Outlining his party’s proposed action plan, Badal said that if the SAD returned to power, farmers without tube-well connections would be provided with connections immediately. “Underground pipes will be laid to ensure irrigation facilities for all,” he said.

He also promised 50 kg of wheat to beneficiaries under the ‘Aata-Daal’ scheme, an increase in the Shagun scheme benefit to Rs 1 lakh, and an old-age pension of Rs 3,100 per month.

Badal further announced that medical and veterinary colleges would be established at the district headquarters. He also promised interest-free loans of up to Rs 10 lakh for young entrepreneurs and a 75 per cent subsidy for animal husbandry farm projects.

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