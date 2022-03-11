Sukhbir Badal congratulates Bhagwant Mann, says SAD will support AAP on matters concerning state

Tribune News Service

Archit Watts

Badal (Muktsar), March 11

A day after the SAD’s worst ever show in Punjab, party chief Sukhbir Badal on Friday said he accepted the verdict given by the public with humility.

While talking to the media at his Badal village residence here, Sukhbir said, “I congratulate the AAP's CM candidate Bhagwant Mann, assure him that the SAD will support him on all matters concerning the state. However, as opposition, we will also point out their mistakes. I thank the SAD workers who worked hard. We will play a constructive role. The SAD is a party of Sikh Panth and Punjabis. We have to live and die here in Punjab."

About no Badal presence in the coming Vidhan Sabha, Sukhbir said, "It does not matter if we are in or out of Vidhan Sabha. We will continue to work for the welfare of the state. We will soon hold a meeting to review the results and take remedial action.”

Sukhbir said, “I take the responsibility of the party's defeat. Our workers were upbeat and are still upbeat. You will see us soon winning the election."

About the defeat of bigwigs, including Parkash Singh Badal, he said, "One predicts the defeat when the workers are not working on the ground or are having a low morale. I went to almost every constituency. It was our bad luck coupled with the AAP tsunami. Badal sa’ab has served the state admirably."

He said the cadre of no political party could compete with that of the SAD.