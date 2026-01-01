Sukhbir meets Majithia in jail, says Akalis not scared of prison

Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal today met former Punjab Cabinet Minister Bikram Singh Majithia, who is lodged in New Jail Nabha in a disproportionate assets case.

Badal had last met Majithia in September 2025, days after Dera Beas chief Gurinder Singh Dhillon had met Majithia and sparked speculation in Punjab’s political circles. In recent months, Majitha MLA Ganieve Kaur and Bathinda MP Harsimrat Kaur had met Majithia.

After an hour-long meeting inside the jail, Sukhbir later spoke to the media and warned all officers of “strict action against them for trying to falsely implicate SAD leaders in fictitious cases”.

Speaking about Majithia, Badal said that Akali leaders are not scared of jails and Bikram Majithia is in ‘charhdi kala’ (high spirits) and not afraid of the Punjab Government’s political bullying.

On the SYL issue, Badal claimed that Bhagwant Mann has bowed to the Centre and his recent statements over discussing the water-sharing issue are a proof of that.

“Punjab’s stand should be clear that there is no water to spare and there is therefore no need for any dialogue on this issue,” Badal said, adding that like former Punjab Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal, Chief Minister Mann should take a stand for the waters of Punjab.