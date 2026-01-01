DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Punjab / Sukhbir meets Majithia in jail, says Akalis not scared of prison

Sukhbir meets Majithia in jail, says Akalis not scared of prison

After an hour-long meeting inside the jail, Sukhbir later spoke to the media and warned all officers of “strict action against them for trying to falsely implicate SAD leaders in fictitious cases”

article_Author
Aman Sood
Tribune News Service
Patiala, Updated At : 12:45 AM Jan 30, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal File photo
Advertisement

Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal today met former Punjab Cabinet Minister Bikram Singh Majithia, who is lodged in New Jail Nabha in a disproportionate assets case.

Advertisement

Badal had last met Majithia in September 2025, days after Dera Beas chief Gurinder Singh Dhillon had met Majithia and sparked speculation in Punjab’s political circles. In recent months, Majitha MLA Ganieve Kaur and Bathinda MP Harsimrat Kaur had met Majithia.

Advertisement

After an hour-long meeting inside the jail, Sukhbir later spoke to the media and warned all officers of “strict action against them for trying to falsely implicate SAD leaders in fictitious cases”.

Advertisement

Speaking about Majithia, Badal said that Akali leaders are not scared of jails and Bikram Majithia is in ‘charhdi kala’ (high spirits) and not afraid of the Punjab Government’s political bullying.

On the SYL issue, Badal claimed that Bhagwant Mann has bowed to the Centre and his recent statements over discussing the water-sharing issue are a proof of that.

Advertisement

“Punjab’s stand should be clear that there is no water to spare and there is therefore no need for any dialogue on this issue,” Badal said, adding that like former Punjab Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal, Chief Minister Mann should take a stand for the waters of Punjab.

Read what others don’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts