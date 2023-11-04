Sukhbir meets slain trader's kin, slams govt over law & order

Tribune News Service

Bathinda, November 3

SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal today met the family members of Bathinda trader Harjinder Singh Mela, who was shot dead outside his shop a few days ago.

Talking to mediapersons, Sukhbir attacked the AAP-led state government over poor law and order situation. He said the situation in the state had become such that it seemed that the government was being run not by the Chief Minister, “but by gangsters”.

“The government is extorting money from the mafia. It is a matter of shame that no representative of the government reached out to express grief to the family. Murders are not a big deal in Bathinda anymore, they are happening every day,” the SAD chief said.

