Sukhbir not aware of state's history: Mann

Chandigarh, June 17
Replying to a comment made by SAD chief Sukhbir Badal, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said, “Yes, I am mad because I am working tirelessly for the state and not for my or my family’s vested interests.”
He said, “Everyone knows about the dubious character of Sukhbir, his family and about their sins against the state and its people.” Mann said he felt pity for Sukhbir, who had studied abroad and was not well aware of the topography and history of the state.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Mobs, forces clash in Manipur, bid to torch houses of BJP leaders; 2 hurt
Firing from automatic guns in Bishnupur, Churachandpur dists
Rohtak boy flies high with Sword of Honour
2 newly commissioned IAF women officers from Haryana bag hon...
ED attaches Rs 45-cr assets of ex-NSG officer in PMLA case
Forgery in tender for civil work at Manesar garrison