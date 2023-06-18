Sukhbir not aware of state's history: Mann

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 17

Replying to a comment made by SAD chief Sukhbir Badal, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said, “Yes, I am mad because I am working tirelessly for the state and not for my or my family’s vested interests.”

He said, “Everyone knows about the dubious character of Sukhbir, his family and about their sins against the state and its people.” Mann said he felt pity for Sukhbir, who had studied abroad and was not well aware of the topography and history of the state.