Amritsar

Sukhbir offers prayers at Golden Temple

Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 07:34 AM Nov 11, 2025 IST
Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal and his MP wife Harsimrat Kaur Badal paid obeisance at the Golden Temple on Monday.

He said the Tarn Taran bypoll and the 2027 Assembly poll will usher in a new beginning for the people of Punjab.

Addressing mediapersons, Sukhbir said the past decade had been marked by political instability in Punjab, which was now reflecting in its socio-economic aspects. Responding to questions about statements made by state Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, Sukhbir said it was depressing to learn that a person holding being an MP was making “irresponsible statements”.

“These statements show that the person is unfit for the position,” he said.

