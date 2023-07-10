Sukhbir seeks Rs 5 lakh relief for flood-hit

Chandigarh, July 9
Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Badal today demanded a compensation of Rs 5 lakh each for those whose houses have been damaged due to incessant rain, besides calling for an advance compensation of Rs 25,000 per acre for all farmers, whose crops have been destroyed.
He said girdawari should be done to assess the loss to crops. Expressing concern at the misery caused to people due to the deluge, the SAD president said it was condemnable that the AAP government had been caught napping and people had been left to their fate. There were reports of damage to property in Mohali, Ropar, Anandpur Sahib, Patiala, Sangrur, Hoshiarpur and Jalandhar districts with crops being damaged on thousands of acres.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Video: Scary visuals of flash flood from Mandi’s Thunag in Himachal Pradesh, cloudburst triggers major landslide in Solan’s Chewa village
NDRF rescues 6 people stranded in Beas river near Nagwain vi...
DRI seizes 48 kg gold paste worth Rs 25 crore at Surat airport in Gujarat; 4 held
The DRI says it has busted a smuggling syndicate by arrestin...