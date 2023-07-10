Sukhbir seeks Rs 5 lakh relief for flood-hit

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 9

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Badal today demanded a compensation of Rs 5 lakh each for those whose houses have been damaged due to incessant rain, besides calling for an advance compensation of Rs 25,000 per acre for all farmers, whose crops have been destroyed.

He said girdawari should be done to assess the loss to crops. Expressing concern at the misery caused to people due to the deluge, the SAD president said it was condemnable that the AAP government had been caught napping and people had been left to their fate. There were reports of damage to property in Mohali, Ropar, Anandpur Sahib, Patiala, Sangrur, Hoshiarpur and Jalandhar districts with crops being damaged on thousands of acres.