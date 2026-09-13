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Home / Punjab / Sukhbir Singh Badal corners AAP over ‘10-hr power cuts’

Sukhbir Singh Badal corners AAP over ‘10-hr power cuts’

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Tribune News Service
Balachaur, Updated At : 08:28 AM Sep 13, 2026 IST
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SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal said that Waris Punjab De had been engineered in the same manner as AAP itself to mislead Punjabis. File photo
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Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Saturday said if his party was voted to power, a Kandi development ministry would be created to ensure progress of the state’s sub-mountainous region. A four-lane Pathankot-Ropar expressway would also be constructed to boost development, he added.

Badal was addressing a conference here along with senior leader Honey Tonsa as part of the party’s Punjab Bachao campaign. Badal questioned CM Bhagwant Mann over the promise of 12-hour day-time power supply. “Punjabis are facing 10-hour power cuts daily,” he said. The SAD would make Punjab power-surplus again, he added.

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Asserting that all issues of the people of the Kandi belt would be taken up for resolution, Sukhbir Badal said, “We will provide deep tubewells to fulfil your irrigation needs. Irrigation facilities available through the Kandi canal will be further augmented and drip irrigation and underground pipelines laid to take water to every field.”

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He also promised to set up a medical college in Nawanshahr and a veterinary college in Balachaur.

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