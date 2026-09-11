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Home / Punjab / Sukhbir Singh Badal promises racecourse, safari for New Chandigarh

Sukhbir Singh Badal promises racecourse, safari for New Chandigarh

Rakes up custodial torture cases

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Tribune News Service
Mohali, Updated At : 08:23 AM Sep 11, 2026 IST
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SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal said that Waris Punjab De had been engineered in the same manner as AAP itself to mislead Punjabis. File photo
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Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Thursday alleged that Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann was using his self-proclaimed “green pen” for “loot and torture”, claiming that the latest incident involving a youth allegedly consuming poison after being tortured at Dhuri police station reflected how Punjab had been turned into a police state.

Addressing a gathering of party workers here along with Kharar constituency in-charge Ravinder Singh Khaira, Badal promised holistic development of the constituency if the SAD returned to power. He said Nayagaon would be integrated with New Chandigarh and new projects, including a race course and a wildlife safari, would be launched.

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Referring to recent incidents, Badal said the latest case followed what he described as a series of torture and suicide cases in Sheron and Toor Banjara villages, where two persons were allegedly harassed for showing black flags to the Chief Minister and for questioning Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema over the alleged widespread availability of drugs in the state.

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“This is the change AAP has brought into Punjab politics,” he said.

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