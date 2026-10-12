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Home / Punjab / Sukhbir Singh Badal seeks Rs 50 K/acre relief for farmers

Sukhbir Singh Badal seeks Rs 50 K/acre relief for farmers

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 08:11 AM Oct 12, 2026 IST
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Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Sunday demanded immediate compensation for farmers whose paddy was washed away in the Fazilka grain market and a special girdwari to assess crop losses caused by heavy rain across Punjab.

Badal said farmers had suffered huge losses after a downpour submerged paddy heaps and swept away large quantities of produce. He said the mandi had been inundated under five to six feet of water, while paddy remained submerged for a prolonged period, raising fears of further damage.

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Blaming inadequate drainage facilities for the losses, the SAD chief said affected farmers should be adequately compensated.

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He also demanded a comprehensive girdwari in areas where standing paddy had been flattened by heavy rain. Calling for immediate relief, Badal sought advance compensation of Rs 50,000 per acre, citing a commitment made by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

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