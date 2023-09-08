Sukhbir Singh Badal slams Punjab govt over power cuts

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 7

Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal today said the Aam Aadmi Party was imposing drastic power cuts in the state.

In a statement here, he said, “The sheer apathy of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann towards the plight of farmers of the state has crossed all limits. After refusing to release a fair compensation to farmers, the government is imposing massive power cuts, which are creating a drought-like situation in the state.” Badal said, “Farmers in Muktsar, Fazilka and Ferozepur are reporting 18 to 20-hour power cuts, which is resulting in the withering of paddy and vegetable crops besides affecting their horticulture trees.”

